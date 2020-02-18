Girl falls into open drain in Oshiwara, rescue operation on

A girl fell into an open drain in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening and a rescue

operation by fire brigade and police personnel was underway, an official said.

The incident took place around 7:45pm in Adarsh Nagar near Mega Mall in Oshiwara, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal

Corporation official. As on 10:30pm, the rescue operation was continuing, he

added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.