Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will try to know about allegations against Fadnavis, says Maharashtra Home Minister on Rakesh Maria's book

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the government will try to know about former chief minister Devendra Fanavis' role in the incident mentioned by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his book and that a probe will be ordered if need arises.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:50 IST
Will try to know about allegations against Fadnavis, says Maharashtra Home Minister on Rakesh Maria's book
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the government will try to know about former chief minister Devendra Fanavis' role in the incident mentioned by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his book and that a probe will be ordered if need arises. "We will gather information about what Rakesh Maria has written in his book. We will speak to him and try to know about the incident that took place during Devendra Fadnavis' rule and allegations against him. We will order probe if the need arises," he said while speaking to reporters.

Rakesh Maria, former Mumbai top cop who was completely silent on the chain of events followed by his transfer from Mumbai Police to Maharashtra Home Guards in 2015, has opened up about Sheena Bora murder case in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now'. In his book, Maria has blamed another Mumbai top cop, Additional Director General (ADG) ATS Deven Bharti for misleading him during the investigation in Sheena Bora murder case in which Peter Mukerjea and his then wife Indrani are accused of murdering Sheena, Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.

Maria has alleged in his book that Bharti never disclosed to him initially that he was acquainted with Peter. He said that he was surprised at Peter calling the then Joint CP (Law and Order) Deven Bharti by his first name, Deven. He has suspected in his book that "someone" had briefed the Chief Minister "wrongly" in his name that Peter was not involved in Sheena's murder.

Connecting Sheena murder case probe with his transfer, Maria said: "When Peter informed that he had reported about Sheena's missing in 2012 to 'Deven', I was surprisingly promoted and transferred as DG Home guards." "I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi," Maria said showing disappointment in the manner he was transferred.

The writer also raised suspicion over the appointment of his immediate successor Ahmed Javed as Mumbai Police Commissioner by hinting his relation with Mukerjea family. Maria has also blamed media for blaming him unnecessarily and suspecting that he had relations with Peter. Taking a dig at the media he said: "The same media could not found out till date that Deven Bharti was having good relations with Peter and that's why he used to call him with his first name." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

KMC elections likely to be held in mid April: Official sources

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid April, official sources said. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, they said.The...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tuesday...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020