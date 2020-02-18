Left Menu
Drunkard kidnaps boy, asks him to fill liquor in glasses

  • Nagpur
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:54 IST
Drunkard kidnaps boy, asks him to fill liquor in glasses

A drunkard allegedly kidnapped a seven-year-old boy and asked him to fill liquor in glasses

after assaulting him here, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Radhesham Ramti Sharma (27), a resident

of Wardhaman Nagar, was arrested on Tuesday, they said. The boy was playing near his home on Monday when the

accused came there on a motorcycle and forced him to sit on his vehicle, the police said.

Sharma drove the minor to nearby bushes where he took out a liquor bottle and glasses. He asked the boy to pour

liquor into the glasses, they said. When the boy refused to do so, the accused beat him up

with a rod and left, the police said. At the same time, the parents of the boy launched a

frantic search for their son and found him in the bushes and took him to hospital, they said.

The Lakadganj police traced the accused and arrested him.

Sharma has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and also provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care

and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, they added.

