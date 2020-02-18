Odisha Finance Minister presents Rs 1.5 lakh paperless budget

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Tuesday introduced the Rs. 1.5 lakh paperless budget, only the second Finance Minister in the country to present a paperless Budget. The Budget includes Rs 22,631 crore for the education and skill development sector, in which the School and Mass Education department gets Rs 17,458.42 crore. The Higher Education Department also got Rs 2,406.51 crore along with the Rs 825.01crore for Skill Development and Technical Education.

Besides, Rs 19,408 crore has been allotted to Agriculture and allied activities, in which an outlay of Rs 3,195 crore under the scheme, Krushak Assistance for Livelihood & Income Augmentation (KALIA) has been allocated. A total sum of Rs 7,700 crore has been allocated for public health care, which is an increase of about 14% over the previous year.

Odisha is the first state to introduce a document on Climate Budget to provide a brief account of tracking climate public expenditure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.