PM pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary, saying his life continues to inspire millions. "Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti," Modi tweeted in Marathi and English.
The prime minister said Shivaji's life continues to motivate millions. Shivaji was born in 1630 in Shivneri.
