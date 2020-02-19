Muslim outfits take out protest march to Tamil Nadu Secretariat against CAA, NRC, NPR

Members of various Muslim outfits on Wednesday took out a protest march to Tamil Nadu Secretariat here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Heavy security has also been put in place at the Chepauk area ahead of the protest as protesters proposed to lay siege to the Secretariat and the District Collector's office against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the blockade without the proper sanction of the police. It also ordered Muslim outfits to not go ahead with its proposed agitation to lay siege at the Secretariat and the District Collector's office. Protests have erupted across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year. (ANI)

