Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Taking to Twitter Gandhi posted a photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tweeted in Hindi, roughly translated, "Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji, a symbol of indomitable courage and valor."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on this occasion and said that he made a mark as a valorous warrior and Shivaji Maharaj will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice. Modi posted a picture of himself on Twitter, where he can be offering flowers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's idol.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation," Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister added that Shivaji Maharaj's life will continue to motivate many people.

"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions," he wrote in another tweet. (ANI)

