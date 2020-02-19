Two killed as car falls into gorge

Two persons were killed when their car fell into a gorge in Danya area of Almora district, police said on Wednesday. A team of SDRF personnel rushed to the spot after being informed of the accident on Tuesday night.

After a search operation lasting a few hours two bodies were recovered from the accident site. The deceased were pulled out of the gorge with the help of rope stretchers and handed over to police.PTI ALM

