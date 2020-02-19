NELCO launches in-flight wi-fi services in India, Vistara likely to be first customer

Tata group's NELCO, in partnership with Panasonic Avionics, on Wednesday launched in-flight wi-fi services in India, with Vistara likely to be the first airline in the country to avail the facility. "Nelco is the first Indian company to provide this service in the country, marking the beginning of a new era of wi-fi on aircraft in Indian skies," it said in a press release.

Vistara has already signed up for aero in-flight communication (IFC) services and "is likely to be the first domestic airline company to launch these services very soon", the NELCO press release said. P J Nath, the MD and CEO of NELCO, said, "We foresee a great opportunity for growth in the IFC services in the country in the coming years and intend to be a leader in this market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.