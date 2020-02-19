Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan seeks medical college in Bhadrak, minority girls''

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:53 IST
Pradhan seeks medical college in Bhadrak, minority girls''

Union Petroleum and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre for setting

up a hostel for girl students belonging to minority communities under a central scheme.

In a letter to Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Pradhan highlighted the need for establishing the

hostel for minority girl students studying in senior school or colleges in Bhubaneswar.

He also requested Naqvi to issue instructions for making provisions to cover major cities, besides the state

capital, under the PMJVK scheme so that priority sectors are made available in the metropolitan cities as well.

Presently the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) sanctions projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas

Karyakram (PMJVK) only in identified Minority Concentration Areas where there is more than 25 per cent minority population

and the area is relatively backward in socio-economic and basic amenities parameters as compared to the national

average, he said. "I would implore you to consider allowing projects

like girls hostels, residential schools, ITIs, skill centres, in locations where students migrate to in search of better

facilities for education, skill, health facilities," the minister said in the letter, which was released to the media

on Wednesday. The Union minister also urged Odisha Chief Minister

Naveen Patnaik to immediately send a detailed proposal to the Centre for setting up a medical college in Bhadrak district as

the area lacks tertiary medical facility. The state should ask the Centre to set up the medical

college under the PMJVK scheme, Pradhan said in a letter to the chief minister.

"The district of Bhadrak does not have any tertiary medical facility as of now. Having a medical college in the

district would be extremely helpful in providing requisite medical facilities to the people in and around Bhadrak," he

said. The PMJVK provides for creation of community assets,

and health is one of the priority sectors under the scheme, Pradan said.

The Central government bears 60 per cent of the capital cost of the project while recurring expenditure,

including manpower, will be provided by the states, he said. PTI SKN

MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'Thappad' not a male-bashing film: Pavail Gulati

At the outset, Thappad appeared a one-sided story to actor Pavail Gulati who was unsure about taking up the social drama. But the actor boarded the Anubhav Sinha directorial after he realised that the film addresses a larger issue such that...

Forest fires erupt in Himachal's Kinnaur district

Several forest fires erupted in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district in recent days, burning trees spread over many hectares. The fire broke out in areas including Suru, Labana-Sadana and Chaura a few days ago, the residents of nearby village...

SC has upheld your right to protest, we will listen to everyone: SC appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran to Shaheen Bagh protestors.

SC has upheld your right to protest, we will listen to everyone SC appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran to Shaheen Bagh protestors....

UPDATE 1-European shares notch record high as investors shake off virus fears

European shares notched a fresh record high on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.The pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020