Two held for illegal sand mining in HP's Solan district

Two persons, including a Punjab resident, have been arrested for illegal sand mining in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, the police said on Wednesday. Gurdeep Singh of Punjab's Mohali district and Hardev Singh of Solan's Kotla village were caught at around 1 am on Wednesday, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

The SP said several vehicles used in illegal mining were also seized. A dozer and a tipper truck were seized from Balad river banks near Suncity in Baddi at around 1 am, while several tractors were seized in the morning, he added.

The SP said a case under sections of the Mining Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPD) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Baddi police station.

