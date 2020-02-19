Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: FIR against unidentified persons for attacking scribes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:03 IST
Mumbai: FIR against unidentified persons for attacking scribes

An FIR has been registered against a group of unidentified persons for allegedly abusing

and manhandling journalists in suburban Oshiwara in the wee hours of Wednesday when they were covering an incident of a

woman's death after falling in an open drain, police said. Komal Jayram Mandal (19) fell into the drain in Adarsh

Nagar near Mega Mall in Oshiwara around 7.45 pm on Tuesday. The fire brigade and police managed to find her around

3.20 am on Wednesday and rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared her dead on admission, the police said.

Later, eight to ten journalists from various media organisations went to the place to speak to the woman's mother

about the mishap. "We went to speak to the victim's mother. Later, when

we all were about to leave on our vehicles, a group of 10 to 15 people stopped us and started abusing us. They manhandled

us, saying 'tum media wale kuch bhi sawaal karte ho' (you mediapersons ask anything)," one of the journalists alleged.

He further said the journalists ignored the comments, but after they reached Bhagat Singh Nagar located nearby, the

miscreants allegedly started pushing and manhandling the mediapersons, and abused them.

"They all were drunk. They made videos while abusing and manhandling us. After reaching the main road, we saw some

policeman on patrolling duty who helped us reach the Bangur Nagar police station. We immediately informed senior Mumbai

police officials about the incident and lodged an FIR against the miscreants," he added.

An official at Bangur Nagar police station said they have registered the First Information Report (FIR) against

seven to nine unidentified persons under IPC Sections 143, 147, 149 (unlawful assembly and rioting), 323 (voluntarily

causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention).

An investigation was underway in the case, he added. PTI ZA

GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics"

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says the allegations made against his club, which have led to a two year ban from European football by UEFA, are untrue and politically motivated.UEFA ruled on Friday that City had committed se...

Kenya's Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network

Kenyas biggest telecoms operator Safaricom will consider awarding a contract to Chinas Huawei as it rolls out its fifth generation 5G network this year, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday.The United States government has been urgi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival to be played in two tiers

The ongoing KRU womens festival will now be played in two tiers. This division is based on the different levels of competition displayed by the teams, the age difference between players and the conditioning of the teams.The league previousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020