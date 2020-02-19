Left Menu
Agra: Ganga water to temporarily bring Yamuna to life ahead of Trump's visit

Water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river stretch ahead of the US President Donald Trump's visit to the iconic Taj Mahal on February 24, officials informed on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner of Agra, Arun Prakash speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river stretch ahead of the US President Donald Trump's visit to the iconic Taj Mahal on February 24, officials informed on Wednesday. According to officials, 500 cusec of Ganga water has been released upstream in the Yamuna that would flow via Noida and Mathura to Agra.

Meerut Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Dharmendra Singh Phogat said, "500 cusec of water was released in the Yamuna on February 17 and the water will reach Agra on February 22. This is Ganga water which will meet the Yamuna near Noida and from there it will flow to Mathura and then to Agra." Speaking to ANI, Municipal Commissioner, Arun Prakash confirmed the development.

The Yamuna flows right beside the Taj Mahal. At present, the river stretch resembles a drain with dirty and stinking water polluted with effluents. Convener of river connect campaign, Brij Khandelwal said, "There is not much water in the Yamuna and the water which is flowing mostly contains pollutants. The water contains toxic substances. Since there is not much water so it is necessary to release water in the river."

On Monday, Agra City Magistrate Arun Kumar had said, "It has been decided that the US President will be visiting Agra on February 24. So, we are clearing and beautifying the entire route from Kheria Airport to Taj Mahal." Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

