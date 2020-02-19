Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sand mafia unleashed terror in state: Rajasthan MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:49 IST
Sand mafia unleashed terror in state: Rajasthan MLA

Hours after the apex court asked the Rajasthan government to take immediate action against illegal mining, Jaipur BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti welcomed the decision, saying the sand mafia has unleashed terror in the state. He alleged that the state government and the sand mafia were working "in an alliance" for the past one year.

Earlier reacting to the order, state Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary said the government will submit a report and other information sought by the Supreme Court regarding sand mining. The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong note of rampant illegal sand mining in Rajasthan and directed the state government to take immediate steps to stop it.

Seeking an action taken report from the state government within four weeks, the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said illegal sand mining is likely to "damage the environment irreparably". "The Supreme Court's direction is a welcome step. The sand mafia has written a new chapter of terrorism in Rajasthan. Every night, 2,000 trucks transport sand illegally. This is a very serious matter. The mafia attacks the media and police. An organised crime is flourishing," Lahoti told reporters.

Meanwhile, Naveen Sharma, president of All-Rajasthan Bajri Truck Operators' Welfare Society, said illegal sand mining has been continuing in the state ever since it was banned in November 2017. Sharma said the ban was imposed as the operators did not have the environment clearance.

"We have made several representations to the government to make proper efforts to get the clearance from the Centre but our grievances remained unaddressed," Sharma said, adding that the illegal mining was rampant in Tonk, Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur, Bhilwara, Sirohi and Jalore districts. Earlier, there have been cases when the sand mafia targeted police and people in areas like Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Jaipur when they tried to stop vehicles used in illegal transportation of sand.

Four policemen, including an SHO, were injured when the mafia attacked them during a checking in Tonk last year. In Jaipur last year, an elderly man was crushed to death outside his house by a dumper when he tried to stop the speeding vehicle from ferrying sand.

Police were also accused of helping the sand mafia. In Dholpur district last year, action against five policemen was taken for their alleged involvement in facilitating transportation of illegally mined sand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

France wants customs controls in Irish Sea in post-Brexit talks

France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union included customs checks in the Irish Sea. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a divorce deal with t...

Armenian PM dismisses two senior defence officials

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked two high-ranking military officers at the defense ministry following criticism over the high number of deaths in the armed forces. The decree on dismissal of the military police chief Artur Bag...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.2...

Teachers have basic duty to wean students away from drugs: CM

Puducherry, Feb 19 PTI Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday called upon the teachers to ensurethat students, including girls, did not fall prey to drug abuse.Inaugurating a two-day capacity-building programme for teachers o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020