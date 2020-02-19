Sand mafia unleashed terror in state: Rajasthan MLA

Hours after the apex court asked the Rajasthan government to take immediate action against illegal mining, Jaipur BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti welcomed the decision, saying the sand mafia has unleashed terror in the state. He alleged that the state government and the sand mafia were working "in an alliance" for the past one year.

Earlier reacting to the order, state Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary said the government will submit a report and other information sought by the Supreme Court regarding sand mining. The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong note of rampant illegal sand mining in Rajasthan and directed the state government to take immediate steps to stop it.

Seeking an action taken report from the state government within four weeks, the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said illegal sand mining is likely to "damage the environment irreparably". "The Supreme Court's direction is a welcome step. The sand mafia has written a new chapter of terrorism in Rajasthan. Every night, 2,000 trucks transport sand illegally. This is a very serious matter. The mafia attacks the media and police. An organised crime is flourishing," Lahoti told reporters.

Meanwhile, Naveen Sharma, president of All-Rajasthan Bajri Truck Operators' Welfare Society, said illegal sand mining has been continuing in the state ever since it was banned in November 2017. Sharma said the ban was imposed as the operators did not have the environment clearance.

"We have made several representations to the government to make proper efforts to get the clearance from the Centre but our grievances remained unaddressed," Sharma said, adding that the illegal mining was rampant in Tonk, Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur, Bhilwara, Sirohi and Jalore districts. Earlier, there have been cases when the sand mafia targeted police and people in areas like Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Jaipur when they tried to stop vehicles used in illegal transportation of sand.

Four policemen, including an SHO, were injured when the mafia attacked them during a checking in Tonk last year. In Jaipur last year, an elderly man was crushed to death outside his house by a dumper when he tried to stop the speeding vehicle from ferrying sand.

Police were also accused of helping the sand mafia. In Dholpur district last year, action against five policemen was taken for their alleged involvement in facilitating transportation of illegally mined sand.

