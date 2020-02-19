Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for rape bid on a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal

A person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:04 IST
Man arrested for rape bid on a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal
DGP Irshad Kamil speaks to ANI ANI/photo. Image Credit: ANI

A person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Irshad Wali said, "Victim's family filed a complaint against the accused. Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested."

" The case is registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling

Lebanons banking association ABL said on Wednesday that foreign investment funds were ready to negotiate a rescheduling of the countrys debt, which includes a 1.2 bln Eurobond maturing on March 9.ABL chairman Salim Sfeir said the government...

PressReader enters into licensing agreement with Dow Jones

PressReader, the worlds largest all-you-can-read newspaper and magazine platform, today announced a new licensing deal with Dow Jones and its flagship Wall Street Journal brand. Under the terms of the deal, The Wall Street Journals US digi...

France wants customs controls in Irish Sea in post-Brexit talks

France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union included customs checks in the Irish Sea. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a divorce deal with t...

Armenian PM dismisses two senior defence officials

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked two high-ranking military officers at the defense ministry following criticism over the high number of deaths in the armed forces. The decree on dismissal of the military police chief Artur Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020