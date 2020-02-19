Man arrested for rape bid on a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal

A person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Irshad Wali said, "Victim's family filed a complaint against the accused. Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested."

" The case is registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

