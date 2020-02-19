Sanjiv Chawla will be questioned in Tihar, MHA tell Delhi HC

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the police will now quiz cricket bookie Sanjiv Chawla in Tihar Jail. If required, Chawla will be confronted with others through video conferencing, the Ministry informed the court.

Sanjeev Chawla was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in the year 2000. He had been brought to the national capital on February 13 after he was was extradited from London. (ANI)

