Several illegal structures removed in anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in the city on Wednesday and removed dozens of illegal structures, officials said. Acting tough on illegal constructions, the enforcement wing of the JMC, led by its commissioner, Avny Lavasa, launched the drive, they said.

The drive was conducted at various places, including near the national highway, Narwal, Transport Nagar, Channi Rama, Jeevan Nagar, Digiana, Rajpura Mangotrian and Krishana Building new plot, the officials said. The JMC removed structures which were in violation of the provisions of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

More such unauthorised structures on rooftops of shops and private buildings will be removed in the future at the risk, cost and responsibility of the violators, the officials added. The JMC commissioner appealed to the general public to get building plans approved, warning that action as admissible under rules would be taken if violations were detected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

