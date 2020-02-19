LeT overground worker held in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) An overground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was arrested by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday. "Police in Kulgam arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT. He has been identified as Zubair Ahmed Ganai," a police spokesperson said.

As per police records, Ganai has been assisting active LeT terrorists operating in Kulgam district. "As per investigations, he was involved in providing logistic support, shelter to LeT terrorists operating in the area besides assisting them in transportation and travel," the spokesperson.

Incriminating materials, including ammunition and mobile phones have been recovered from him. A vehicle used for transportation of militants has also been seized, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

