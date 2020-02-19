Left Menu
Punjab: Police officer arrested for releasing criminals after taking bribe

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly taking 10.35 gram heroin and six mobile phones as bribe and releasing five criminals from a jail here, police said on Wednesday. Sub-Inspector Amandeep Singh, the station house officer of the police station 2 here, along with his personal driver who worked as a middleman, was held on Tuesday night, IGP (Special Task Force) R K Jaiswal told reporters.

The SHO released the criminals from the jail without taking any action, the IGP said. Singh also kept the heroin and six mobile phones recovered from the criminals, he added.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said he has suspended the sub-inspector and ordered a departmental enquiry against him.

