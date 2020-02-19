Travel agent held for duping a man of over Rs 2.5 lakh

A 35-year-old travel agent was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a man of over Rs

2.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Turkey visa, the police said.

South Mumbai resident Abbas Merchant got in touch with Hyderabad-based travel agent Zakir Zahiruddin after he came

across the latter's website in October last year, an official said.

Merchant contacted the accused and paid him over Rs 2.5 lakh for a Turkey visa, which he never received, he added.

The victim approached the police after the accused stopped receiving his phone calls and failed to return his

money, the official said. Zahiruddin was finally traced under the jurisdiction

of Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad, from where he was take into custody on Wednesday, he added.

"The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, and

has been sent to police custody till February 24," senior inspector Sandeep Bagdikar from Dongri police station said.

