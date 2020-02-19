Crude bombs found in Bengal village
Over 40 suspected crude bombs were found in front of a panchayat office, a TMC party
office and a bank in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Wednesday, police said.
However, the bomb disposal team sent to Sian Muluk village in Bolpur police station area found that only three
were actual bombs while the remaining were duds, an officer said.
The duds were stuffed with soil and 'aabir' (dry colour), he said.
It seems to be mischief by local anti-social elements, the officer said, adding that investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- TMC
- Bolpur
- Birbhum district
ALSO READ
Dilip Ghosh accuses TMC of practising 'political untouchability' in West Bengal
Over 30 people have died in West Bengal due to fear of the proposed country-wide NRC: Mamata Banerjee
Innocent people killed in West Bengal, people sitting
Man found dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses condolences