Crude bombs found in Bengal village

Over 40 suspected crude bombs were found in front of a panchayat office, a TMC party

office and a bank in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

However, the bomb disposal team sent to Sian Muluk village in Bolpur police station area found that only three

were actual bombs while the remaining were duds, an officer said.

The duds were stuffed with soil and 'aabir' (dry colour), he said.

It seems to be mischief by local anti-social elements, the officer said, adding that investigation is on.

