Charred bodies of 24-year-old woman, daughter found in

The charred bodies of a 24- year-old woman and her daughter were found at their home in

West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday, police said. The bodies of Ruma Das and her two-year-old daughter

were brought out after neighbours noticed smoke billowing from the windows of their house in Kamgachhi in Taherpur police

station area of the district, they said. Ruma's mother Anna alleged that her daughter was

forced to commit suicide due to her troubled marriage. She got married to Laxman Das of Birnagar, a daily

labourer, about 5 years back. Fights between Ruma and Laxman became a daily affair just after their wedding, Anna said.

A few days ago, Ruma left her home and came to her mother's place in Taherpur.

Anna, who works as domestic help, said she left for work in the morning. "I rushed back after hearing what

happened. The neighbours saw smoke coming out of Ruma's room, which was shut from inside. They broke into and brought them

out. They were already dead." Police said they have sent the two bodies for autopsy.

Anna said her daughter poured kerosene on herself and the baby, and set themselves on fire.

"My daughter wanted to live and told me to arrange work for her. My granddaughter had told me that she was unable

to tolerate the fight between her father and mother anymore," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.