Rajasthan: Schoolteacher held in molestation case

A physical training instructor of a government school was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the district on Wednesday, police said. The accused, Prem Singh (45), posted at a government senior secondary school in Chansda area, had allegedly molested the girl on Tuesday.

She narrated the incident to her family members after which her relatives and villagers reached the school, demanding action against the accused. The accused was arrested under Section 354-A of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.