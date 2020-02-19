Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple construction to be completed in next 3 years, says Trust

The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to start in April this year and will be completed in the next three years, Sant Govind Dev Giri of Pune, who has been appointed as the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:08 IST
Ram temple construction to be completed in next 3 years, says Trust
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to start in April this year and will be completed in the next three years, Sant Govind Dev Giri of Pune, who has been appointed as the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media outside Trust chairman advocate K Parasaran's residence, Giri said, "We believe the construction should be completed within three to three-and-a-half years." The Trust members also nominated Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as the president of the trust whereas VHP's Champat Rai was made the general secretary.

The Trust also formed a new committee under the chairmanship of retired bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra to supervise the construction-related work of the temple. A senior member of the Trust said that a company will be formed and more formalities will be completed by the committee chaired by Mishra.

Nine resolutions were passed by the Trust at today's meeting, including the one about opening an account in the SBI and finding an office for the Trust in Ayodhya. The first resolution that was passed was to pay tribute to those who had struggled and sacrificed their lives for Ram janmabhoomi since 1528. The resolution claimed that after the JP Movement in 1974-75, the Ayodhya Movement is the biggest movement after 1947.

The second resolution thanked PM Narendra Modi and the central government for their efforts and third was to thank constitutional bodies for paving the way for the temple construction. Others who attended the meet were Anil Mishra, Vimlendu Mohan Mishra, Parmanand Maharaj of Haridwar, Dinendra Das Maharaj of Nirmohi Akhara, Dharmdas Maharaj, Nirvani Akhada (not part of the Trust), Swamy Govind Dev Giri of Pune, Jagatguru Prasannateerth of Pejawar Matth and Kameshwar Chaupal.

Among the officials who were present were Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Ssecretary MHA; Avnish Awasthi, Additional Chief secretary and Principal Secretary, Home, UP govt, and Anuj K Jha, District Magistrate of Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England's Tuilagi fit for Ireland clash, says Jones

England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sundays Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in Englands shock 24-17...

Naxal neutralised in C'garh

A Naxal was neutralised in an exchange of fire between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards DRG, Special Task Force STF on Wednesday.According to officials, the encounter took place near Ikul village of Orchha. The search operation is...

Google brings Titan Security Keys to more regions

Using your mobile number for two-factor authentication method is not good enough in the age of phishing and this is where Googles Titan Security Keys come into play.After debuting in the US two years ago, the phishing-resistant hardware sec...

Ram Mandir Trust prez, gen secy elected; Nripendra Misra to lead its construction panel

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was on Wednesday elected president and VHP leader Champat Rai general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The first meeting o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020