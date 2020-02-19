Ghaziabad to update women cells in district jail on Kasturba Gandhi's death anniversary

The Ghaziabad administration will update women cells in the district jails to pay tributes to Kasturba Gandhi on her death anniversary, an official said on Wednesday.

The administration has also planned various programmes between February 22 and March 8, he said. "This fortnight would be dedicated to women empowerment. Kasturba Gandhi had died in jail that is why women cells in the district jail would be updated," District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Nari Niketan would also be facilitated and medical facilities enhanced in the district's women hospital, he added. PTI CORR

DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.