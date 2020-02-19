Family members of missing collection agent block flyover in Ghaziabad

Family members of a man missing since February 7 blockaded the flyover at the Hapur Road railway crossing here on Wednesday, alleging police inaction in solving the case. The family members of Sanjay Saini, a collection agent, alleged that neither was his body recovered nor were the accused quizzed properly.

They even claimed that the arrest of three people in the case was just an eye wash. The protesters later handed over a memorandum to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, demanding that the body of Sanjay Saini be recovered at the earliest and the case investigated thoroughly.

Sanjay Saini's father, Jai Praksh Saini, had filed a missing report of his son on February 8 at the Sihani Gate police station. After investigation, police detained a man, identified only as Neelesh, for interrogation, officials said. Neelesh confessed to killing Sanjay Saini with the help of his brother and a neighbour, and looting one lakh rupees from him, they said.

The accused said that he had wrapped the body in a tarpaulin sheet, rolled it in a quilt and thrown it into the Hindan River, the officials said. A motorcycle and Rs 89,000 cash were recovered from them. Operations to fish out the body were in vain and the arrested were sent to jail, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.