Two arrested for killing man in southeast Delhi

A 31-year-old man, involved in multiple cases of murder and the Arms Act, was stabbed to death allegedly by two men of the same locality following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Vishal Sharma, was stabbed late on Tuesday night, they said.

The accused, Yash Jham (35) and Subham Sharma (24), were arrested from Sant Nagar, they said. After a party on Tuesday night, Yash had gone to lane no 5 in Govindpuri for some work and Subham was also in a nearby roundabout where Vishal arrived and started beating Shubham.

Shubham called Yash for help who stabbed Vishal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said. Vishal was taken to the AIIMS Trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

He was involved in 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and the Arms Act, the police said, adding he was declared a "Bad Character" by the Govindpuri police station. Investigation revealed that the victim, being a local goon, used to beat Yash and Shubham. He also suspected Yash for an attack on him in 2017, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.