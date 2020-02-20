Left Menu
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 00:36 IST
Three people were killed while nine more were injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2' on Wednesday, police said. Haasan was unharmed, film industry sources said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident took at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and leaving nine injured, police said, without divulging further details. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added.

