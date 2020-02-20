Left Menu
Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma attempts to hurt himself, receives minor injuries

Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell on February 16, a Tihar Jail official said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:07 IST
Tihar Jail (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell on February 16, a Tihar Jail official said. "One of the death row convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Vinay had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell, on February 16. He had received minor injuries," the official stated.

The four death row convicts will be hanged on March 3 at 6 am, a Delhi court had ordered earlier this week. The Patiala House Court on Monday issued fresh death warrants against four convicts while hearing a petition by the state and Nirbhaya's parents.

During the hearing, convicts' lawyer AP Singh told the court that Vinay is on a hunger strike and his mental status is also not well. Singh also sought the court's direction to jail authorities for his health check-up and proper medical report. Earlier, Delhi High Court on February 5 granted a week's time to the four convicts to avail of all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

