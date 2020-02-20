Left Menu
Drive against drugs: HP police arrest two Nigerians for supplying heroin

  • Shimla
  Updated: 20-02-2020 13:08 IST
Drive against drugs: HP police arrest two Nigerians for supplying heroin

In its drive against drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh police has arrested two Nigerians from Delhi for allegedly supplying heroin to youth in the state. Collins alias Ken (21) and Chima Segus (37), both natives of Nigeria's Imo state, were brought to Kullu Thursday morning after arresting them from Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar of Delhi's Dwarka district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

With this, the number of foreigners arrested for supplying heroin to youth in the state since July last year by Kullu police has risen to 15, the SP pointed out. The 15 foreigners include 11 Nigerian and Ivorian nationals, he said adding that all the arrested foreigners continue to be behind bars till now.

The SP said the two Nigerians were found supplying the contraband during investigation of a case registered on February 16 at Bhuntar police station under which one Arpit had been arrested under sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It was found during investigation that the accused Arpit had struck a deal with Collins for supplying heroin and Collins accompanied by Chima sold 13 grams of heroin to Arpit's father Ashwani, the police officer added.

The SP said the two Nigerians had been arrested under section 29 of the NDPS Act. In addition, the two Nigerians were found living illegally in India as they failed to produce any passport or visa, the SP said adding that action against them was also initiated under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

