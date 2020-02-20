Uttar Pradesh school manager who advised students to cheat in exams arrested

The manager of a school here in Uttar Pradesh who was caught on camera giving suggestions to students on ways to cheat in the ongoing Board examinations and maintain discipline in case they get caught, was arrested by police on Wednesday. "Do not take chits with you (to the examination hall), can ask from here and there, and maintain discipline. If your chit gets caught and the teacher slaps you, do not get angry," Praveen Mall, manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College was heard telling students in a video.

In the 2-minute long video that has gone viral on social media, Mall is heard saying: "Do not leave any question, no one sees what is written, leave a 100 rupee note in the answer sheet, the teacher will give you marks with eyes closed." The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) began on Tuesday

District Magistrate of Mau, Gyan Prakash Tripathi said: "The manager has been arrested and an FIR has been registered, and further proceedings are on." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

