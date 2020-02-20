Left Menu
Blame game over suicide leads to murder in Bengal

  • PTI
  • Murshidabad
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:57 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:57 IST
The suicide of a 55- year-old woman prompted an attack on a family in West Bengal's

Murshidabad district on Thursday, leaving one person dead and four others injured, police said.

Baniruddin Sheikh, 45, was killed and four other members of his family were injured after they were attacked

allegedly by their relatives in Swarnahathi village in Bharatpur police station area, an officer said.

The incident happened after Sheikh had blamed the alleged attackers for the death of his aunt, who died after

allegedly consuming poison on Wednesday, he said. A person has been arrested for the attack on Sheikh's

family and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other suspects, the officer said.

The persons injured in the attack are being treated at Kandi Sub-divisional Hospital and their condition is stated to

be stable, he added.

