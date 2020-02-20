Left Menu
Development News Edition

PHE workers extend ongoing strike by 72 hours across Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:47 IST
PHE workers extend ongoing strike by 72 hours across Jammu

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) workers on Thursday extended their ongoing strike by 72 hours in support of various demands including release of pending wages and regularisation of services. The PHE workers had begun their strike on February 7. The stir has led to a drinking water crisis in most parts of the Jammu region.

"We have decided to extend the ongoing strike by 72 hours and if the government failed to address our issues, we have no option but to hit the roads," a leader of the protesters said. Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt by thousands of PHE workers to stage a rally from the office of the chief engineer to the Raj Bhavan here.

"After the end of the 72-hour deadline, over 22,000 workers from across the Jammu region will gather here and come on the roads to press for their genuine demands," the leader said. He said the wages of the workers are pending for the last 65 months, while they have served the department for over two decades with a hope that their services will get regularised one day.

"We have only got assurances from time and again and therefore, we will not budge till our demands are met...with or without Article 370, our fate remains the same and our families are suffering due to the failure of the government to address our issues," he said.  PTI TAS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Not 70 lakh, but 1-2 lakh to attend Trump roadshow: Official

Less than two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow ofUS President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, an official said on Thursday.The number is much less than what...

UPDATE 1-South Sudan to form unity government by Saturday deadline

South Sudans former rebel leader Riek Machar said he has agreed to form a unity government with President Salva Kiir by Saturdays deadline, following talks at the statehouse on Thursday.Before the announcement, it had been unclear if the Fe...

Two killed in Sydney-Melbourne train derailment

Two people were killed and a number of others were injured when an Australian interstate train derailed outside Melbourne on Thursday evening, police said. The train, which was travelling from Sydney, came off the rails near the town of Wal...

UPDATE 1-EU leaders set to squabble as Brexit blows hole in joint budget

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate and other ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020