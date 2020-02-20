8 people including senior IPS officers rescued after their boat capsizes in Bhopal lake
Eight people, including top police officers of the state, were rescued after their boat capsized at Badi Jheel in Bhopal.
The accident occured during a water sports event. (ANI)
