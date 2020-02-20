Official relieved of duties for misbehaving with soldiers
Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray has relieved an official at the Maharashtra
Sadan in New Delhi of his duties after video footage emerged of him misbehaving with Army jawans.
Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the minister has also asked the Border Security Force (BSF) that
the official, who was on deputation from the organisation, be suspended and an inquiry initiated against him over the
incident, an official release said. The incident took place when the regimental band of
the Gorkha regiment had come to Maharashtra Sadan as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji
Maharaj on Wednesday, the release said. The jawans were having lunch at the Sadans executive
dining hall, when Assistant Resident Commissioner (Protocol) Vijay Kayarkar, while asking them to sit in the public dining
hall, allegedly misbehaved with the jawans. Following this, the organisers of the programme and the jawans left, an
official said. A purported video of the incident went viral on social
media prompting Thackeray to relieve the official of his duties.
"The BSF has been asked to suspend Kayarkar and conduct a probe into the incident," the release said.
