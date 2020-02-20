Left Menu
15 crore people can dominate 100 crore, says AIMIM's Waris Pathan

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Wednesday said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

  • Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:07 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:07 IST
15 crore people can dominate 100 crore, says AIMIM's Waris Pathan
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Wednesday said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus. "The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally here.

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he said. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

