MP: Boat overturns at IPS meet; occupants safe

A boat overturned during a water sports activity at a Indian Police Services (IPS) officers'

meet at Boat Club in the Upper Lake area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Thursday, an official said.

All occupants of the boat are safe, as they were wearing life jackets and rescuers were also present in the

vicinity during the event, he added. The incident occurred during the dragon boat race,

which was a part of adventure water sports in the IPS meet, a public relations officer of the police headquarters said.

The boat carrying family members of senior officers and a couple of IPS officers overturned during the race, he

added. Madhya Pradesh IPS Association president Vijay Yadav

said the incident wasn't serious, as the race was a part of water sports activities.

"It was normal. Such incidents do occur during the water sports events. All the occupants were wearing life

jackets and safety arrangements were in place," he said. The two-day IPS meet, which started on Wednesday, was

inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.