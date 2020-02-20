Two men killed in separate incidents in Lucknow

An engineering student and a worker at a pan masala agency were killed in separate incidents here on Thursday, police said. In the first incident, Subhash who was entrusted with counting cash at a pan masala agency in Chowk area was shot at by four masked men, they said.

The worker was rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University where he died during treatment, they added. The bike-borne assailants fled the spot with a money bag, which Subhash had in possession, at the time he was shot at by them.

However, the exact amount could not be ascertained immediately, police further said. In the other incident in Gomti Nagar, some persons stabbed BTech student Prashant Singh at Alaknanda apartment gate.

The victims' bodies were sent for a post mortem. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said separate teams have been constituted to crack the cases.

"We are going through CCTV footage and hope that the accused will be arrested soon," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

