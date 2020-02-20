Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC appointed interlocutors hold discussions with Shaheen Bagh for second consecutive day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:57 IST
SC appointed interlocutors hold discussions with Shaheen Bagh for second consecutive day
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors met Shaheen Bagh protestors on Thursday in their second visit to the site where people have been on a sit-in since the last two months against the amended citizenship act. Advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran, the interlocutors, were not willing to start the discussion in the presence of media.

The protestors tried to convince them that they want to represent their issues before the media, but the journalists were later asked to leave. Ramachandran began addressing the protestors saying, "Aapne bulaya hum chale aaye (You called us and we are here)".

On Monday, the Supreme Court observed that the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh was "troubling" and suggested the protesters go to another site where no public place would be blocked. It, however, upheld their right to protest. The apex court also asked Hegde to "play a constructive role as an interlocutor" to persuade the protesters to move to an alternative site. It said the interlocutors could seek former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah's assistance.

Hegde said the apex court has recognized their right to protest. "When Shaheen Bagh has become an example of protests in India, let us set an example of a protest that does not disturb anybody. You all must be rest assured that we are here to fight for you. Don't think if you change your spot, your fight will die down," Hegde told the protestors.

The senior lawyer said, "We have seen many prime ministers come and go. Whoever comes in power and runs the country, sometimes some could be right and some could be wrong. Whatever you are saying the whole country is listening and also the PM." The protestors have been demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ramchandran said she was "really waiting" for that day when the "country's atmosphere will change". An elderly man also expressed his fear about his children's security. "I am very scared... I am very scared for my children. Madam save me," he said.

When Ramchandran asked him more about his fear, the man replied, "I am a single father. I will die and go but my children should get to live here with authority. My girls go to the school where they are being told that you will go out of the country." Ramchandran told protestors not to cry and speak openly.

Another man, while talking to the interlocutors, said, "I have a national flag on my bicycle. We love this country and stop calling us traitors." His daughter told mediators, "I am a young girl and I want a beautiful India".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Woman sarpanch shot at in Rajasthan

A woman sarpanch was allegedly shot at and her husband thrashed by four unidentified people in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. Police suspect that enmity related to recently-held panchayat polls could be the reason beh...

Ram Mandir Trust members meet PM Modi, invite him to visit Ayodhya

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teer...

Lassa fever hits Lagos as Nigeria deaths top 100

An outbreak of Lassa in Nigeria has killed 103 people this year, health authorities said, as the first confirmed case was reported in the economic hub Lagos. Cumulatively from week 1 to week 07, 2020, 103 deaths have been reported with a ca...

Film 'Greed' urges fashion fans urged to rethink fast buys

Moviegoers may scorn the billionaire fashion bosses in Greed which opens in Britain on Friday but anti-slavery activists said anyone who buys cheap clothes risks fuelling factory abuses. The film by British director Michael Winterbottom, st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020