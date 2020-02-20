Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Man nabbed at airport with smuggled gold worth lakhs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:00 IST
MP: Man nabbed at airport with smuggled gold worth lakhs

A 36-year-old man travelling from Dubai was arrested at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International

Airport here for allegedly smuggling 696 gm of gold hidden inside a hammer, an official said on Thursday.

The smuggled metal is worth Rs 30 lakh as per the current market rate, he added.

Air India's Dubai-Indore flight (AI 904) landed at the airport in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday,

Customs Department's joint commissioner Devesh Gupta said. Officials intercepted a passenger who was carrying a

hammer weighing 1.4 kg in his luggage, he said. When questioned about the presence of the hammer, the

accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city, claimed that he was a labourer, he said

"Our officers cut the hammer with a saw and found a yellow layer and on cutting further, they discovered a hollow

space in which 696 gm of gold was hidden," Gupta said. The customs department is probing the involvement of

an international smuggling racket in this case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Woman sarpanch shot at in Rajasthan

A woman sarpanch was allegedly shot at and her husband thrashed by four unidentified people in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. Police suspect that enmity related to recently-held panchayat polls could be the reason beh...

Ram Mandir Trust members meet PM Modi, invite him to visit Ayodhya

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teer...

Lassa fever hits Lagos as Nigeria deaths top 100

An outbreak of Lassa in Nigeria has killed 103 people this year, health authorities said, as the first confirmed case was reported in the economic hub Lagos. Cumulatively from week 1 to week 07, 2020, 103 deaths have been reported with a ca...

Film 'Greed' urges fashion fans urged to rethink fast buys

Moviegoers may scorn the billionaire fashion bosses in Greed which opens in Britain on Friday but anti-slavery activists said anyone who buys cheap clothes risks fuelling factory abuses. The film by British director Michael Winterbottom, st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020