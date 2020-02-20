MP: Man nabbed at airport with smuggled gold worth lakhs
A 36-year-old man travelling from Dubai was arrested at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International
Airport here for allegedly smuggling 696 gm of gold hidden inside a hammer, an official said on Thursday.
The smuggled metal is worth Rs 30 lakh as per the current market rate, he added.
Air India's Dubai-Indore flight (AI 904) landed at the airport in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday,
Customs Department's joint commissioner Devesh Gupta said. Officials intercepted a passenger who was carrying a
hammer weighing 1.4 kg in his luggage, he said. When questioned about the presence of the hammer, the
accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city, claimed that he was a labourer, he said
"Our officers cut the hammer with a saw and found a yellow layer and on cutting further, they discovered a hollow
space in which 696 gm of gold was hidden," Gupta said. The customs department is probing the involvement of
an international smuggling racket in this case, he added.
