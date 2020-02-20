Pejawar mutt donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir
Mangaluru, Feb 20 (PTI): Pejawar Mutt of Udupi has made an initial donation of Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of
the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The cheque for the amountwas handed over to treasurer
Swami Govinddev Giri during the first meeting of the Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust on Wednesday.
This was informed by Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teertha, who attended the meeting held in
Delhi. The prasadam of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt was also given to
all the trustees, he said. The public would have an opportunity to donate for the
temple construction and arrangement would be made to remit the donation amount to thetrusts bank account, he said.
PTI MVG NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Trust to be set up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: PM
Let us all support construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya: PM
Union Cabinet decides to set up trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: PM
PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
UP govt allots five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya