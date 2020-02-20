Pejawar mutt donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir

Mangaluru, Feb 20 (PTI): Pejawar Mutt of Udupi has made an initial donation of Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of

the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The cheque for the amountwas handed over to treasurer

Swami Govinddev Giri during the first meeting of the Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust on Wednesday.

This was informed by Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teertha, who attended the meeting held in

Delhi. The prasadam of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt was also given to

all the trustees, he said. The public would have an opportunity to donate for the

temple construction and arrangement would be made to remit the donation amount to thetrusts bank account, he said.

PTI MVG NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.