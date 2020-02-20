Khandu urges Shah to create separate IAS cadre for Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday pleaded with Union Home

Minister Amit Shah to work out modalities for creation of separate Indian Administrative Service cadre for the state to

ensure its speedy development. At present, civil service officers working in the

state are from the AGMUT cadre - a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories.

Addressing a Statehood Day programme here in presence of Shah, Khandu pointed out that despite 33 years of

statehood, Arunachal Pradesh is deprived of having its own cadre of civil services officers.

"We want a dedicated team of administrative officers. It will help the state realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's

dream of a New India," Khandu said. The chief minister said posting of non-permanent IAS

and IPS officers at higher bureaucracy in the state causes institutional memory loss that slows down the pace of

development. Institutional memory is the collective knowledge and

experience of a group. "The state government has time and again placed

demands before the Centre for creating a separate cadre of IAS and IPS officers for Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.