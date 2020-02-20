Left Menu
Use of Indian languages can make governance people-centric: Naidu

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:35 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo Image Credit: ANI

At least 40 percent of the global population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday while asserting that usage of Indian languages can make governance in the country more people-centric. "Globally, 40 percent of the population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand. Indian languages can bring the administration closer to people. It can make governance more people-centric," Naidu said at an event here to mark the 'International Mother Language Day'.

"Languages shape the cultural life of a nation and lay the foundation for its progress. Language is the vital, unseen thread that links the past with the present. I have always emphasized the importance of protecting and conserving our unique and rich linguistic heritage," he added. Stressing on need to establish a link between language and employment, the Vice President said knowledge of Indian languages must be made compulsory for recruitment up to a certain level in government jobs.

"Language should become a catalyst for inclusive development and growth. The medium of instruction should be mandatory in (Indian) languages up to high school level," he said. The Vice President also said celebration of languages should not be limited to a day.

"It is important that our celebration of 'Matribhashas' (mother languages) does not end with the conclusion of 'Matribhasha Diwas'. In fact everyday should be celebrated as 'Matribhasha Diwas'. "I hope that more and more people will start using their native languages at home, in the community, in meetings and in administration. We must accord a sense of dignity and pride to those who speak, write and communicate in these languages," he said.

At the event, Naidu was welcomed in 22 Indian languages by students dressed in traditional Indian attire. "Studies by experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetus to the growth of mind and thought and makes children more creative and logical," he said.

