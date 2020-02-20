Governor holds meeting with education minister
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday held a meeting with the state Education
Minister Partha Chatterjee at the Raj Bhavan to discuss and deliberate on educational issues.
Dhankar later tweeted "Had more than an hour one to one productive meeting with Senior Minister for Higher
Education Partho Chatterjee." Dhankar said, "Wholesome way forward in education
scenario was discussed. Deliberations covered all pending issues in education including concerning Universities."
This is the second time that Dhankhar met the education minister alone after a series a spats which surfaced
between him and the state government on a number of issues relating to education, particularly state universities of
which Dhankar is the chancellor. Chatterjee had met the governor along with state
Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Two days ago West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata
Banerjee met the governor at the Raj Bhavan, the first meeting between them since July 2019 when Dhankhar assumed office.
