Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governor holds meeting with education minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:18 IST
Governor holds meeting with education minister

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday held a meeting with the state Education

Minister Partha Chatterjee at the Raj Bhavan to discuss and deliberate on educational issues.

Dhankar later tweeted "Had more than an hour one to one productive meeting with Senior Minister for Higher

Education Partho Chatterjee." Dhankar said, "Wholesome way forward in education

scenario was discussed. Deliberations covered all pending issues in education including concerning Universities."

This is the second time that Dhankhar met the education minister alone after a series a spats which surfaced

between him and the state government on a number of issues relating to education, particularly state universities of

which Dhankar is the chancellor. Chatterjee had met the governor along with state

Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Two days ago West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee met the governor at the Raj Bhavan, the first meeting between them since July 2019 when Dhankhar assumed office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley to acquire broker E*Trade for USD 13 bln

US investment bank Morgan Stanley announced Thursday it will buy online trading pioneer ETrade in a deal valued at USD 13 billion. It would be the largest acquisition by an American bank since the 2008 global financial crisis and comes as o...

UPDATE 4-Trump adviser Roger Stone faces judge who will sentence him

President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone on Thursday faced the judge who will sentence him on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election in a case that has draw...

Irish parliament returns with weeks of government talks ahead

Irelands Fianna Fail will start formal talks next week to try to form a government from a fractured parliament that all sides predicted on Thursday would take weeks to complete as lawmakers met for the first time since the Feb. 8 election.L...

UPDATE 1-Game is on again between France and Germany as EU spars over budget

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande sealed a breakthrough deal on the European Unions last joint budget in 2013, negotiating in a backroom of a Paris stadium where Germany and France were facing off in a friendly soccer game. We did that in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020