INS Jamuna conducting joint hydrographic survey with Sri Lankan Navy
Indian naval ship (INS) Jamuna has been conducting joint hydrographic survey with the Sri Lankan Navy off the south-west coast of the neighbouring country since February 6, according to an official statement. "Over the last 10 days, the ship has undertaken several survey activities as part of the foreign cooperation survey along with the Sri Lankan Navy's hydrographers," the statement of Indian Navy said.
A "detached survey camp" comprising sailors from Indian and Sri Lankan navies have been undertaking observation round the clock, it stated. "The detached survey camp is also tasked for fixing of navigational aids and delineation of high water line. Ships helicopter was also utilised for the survey operations," the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Sri Lankan Navy
- Indian Navy
- Sri Lankan
ALSO READ
Sandvik Adds New Tube Line at Indian Steel Mill to Boost Capacity and Local Service
New report quantifies Indian diaspora's contribution to UK economy
The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth
Coronavirus outbreak: China working hard to ensure safety of Indians in country, says ambassador
ThomasLloyd 2020 Inaugural Indian Investment Symposium