INS Jamuna conducting joint hydrographic survey with Sri Lankan Navy

Indian naval ship (INS) Jamuna has been conducting joint hydrographic survey with the Sri Lankan Navy off the south-west coast of the neighbouring country since February 6, according to an official statement. "Over the last 10 days, the ship has undertaken several survey activities as part of the foreign cooperation survey along with the Sri Lankan Navy's hydrographers," the statement of Indian Navy said.

A "detached survey camp" comprising sailors from Indian and Sri Lankan navies have been undertaking observation round the clock, it stated. "The detached survey camp is also tasked for fixing of navigational aids and delineation of high water line. Ships helicopter was also utilised for the survey operations," the statement added.

