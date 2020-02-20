Lt Guv greets people on Maha Shivratri

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and expressed hope that the festival will further strengthen the communal harmony in the union territory. In his felicitation message, the Lt Governor observed that the celebration of this festival is a valuable part of our glorious cultural heritage symbolizing the values of piety, devotion and brotherhood.

Murmu expressed hope that the celebration of this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also extended Shivratri greetings to Kashmiri Pandits living across the country, saying the valley was awaiting their dignified return.

"On #Herath it is imperative to remember the undaunting struggle and the suffering endured by our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters and to tell them that we all stand shoulder to shoulder with them. Kashmir remains incomplete without you and we all await your dignified return!" Mattu, who is also chief spokesman of the People's Conference, tweeted. PTI TAS DPB

