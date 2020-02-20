Left Menu
Rain in Punjab, more likely on Friday

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:43 IST
Parts of Punjab received light rain on Thursday and the maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places, the Met office said. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Rupnagar in Punjab and Karnal in Haryana received light rain while Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, too had light showers, a Meteorological Department report said here.

The maximum temperatures at most places in the two states hovered close to normal limits while night temperatures settled above normal at several places. As per the Met department forecast, thunder storm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the two states on Friday.

