IED blast partially damages coke kiln in Meghalaya

Proscribed outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Thursday triggered an

IED blast at a coke kiln in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district partially damaging the facility, police said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, a police officer said.

The incident happened around 1.30 am at Kyllon Mathei Pyndeng Jalong area in the district, he said.

During the day, the HNLC issued a statement claiming responsibility for the blast.

District Superintendent of Police B Laloo said the incident is being investigated.

In January, the banned outfit had planted an IED in another coke kiln in East Jaintia Hills district, which was

defused.

