Coronavirus: Air India flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong cancelled till June 30

Air India has cancelled its flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong till June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "Air India flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong has been further cancelled till June 30, in the wake of coronavirus," the airlines said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Air India had suspended all its flights to China till March 28. coronavirus, which is highly infectious, first originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year. Since then, the virus has spread to several countries across the world, including India.

Following the outbreak of the deadly virus, China imposed quarantine and travel restrictions in Hubei province. Several airlines around the world cancelled their flights to mainland China and Hong Kong to prevent the spread of the disease. As many as 2,112 deaths have been reported in mainland China on Thursday, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 74,185.

Outside of China, eight deaths have been reported across the world, including two in Iran on Wednesday. (ANI)

