Goa: Govt announces crackdown on artificially ripened bananas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:21 IST
The Goa government's Food and Drug Administration department has announced a crackdown on

artificially ripened bananas, an official said. State FDA Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday held a

meeting of FDA officials and instructed them to form teams and take action against persons involved in artificial ripening of

the fruit. "Carcinogenic substances like calcium carbide are used

for artificial ripening of bananas, resulting in the rise in the number of cancer cases in the state," Rane said.

As part of the drive, FDA teams will raid all godowns and storage facilities in Mapusa, Margao, Panaji and Ponda, he

added. "We are going to root out the practice of artificial

ripening. Cancer cases are on a rise in the state and we have to take steps to curb such illegalities," he said.

Those indulging in artificial ripening will be booked under relevant laws, he added.

